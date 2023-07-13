Over 66,000 beneficiaries to get rights for assigned lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, resolved to bestow complete rights for 54,129.45 acres of assigned lands and 9,062 acres of Lanka lands (now recognised as assigned lands) to 66,111 beneficiaries. Rights will be issued for a total of 63,191.45 acres.

The move will allow beneficiaries to completely own the land and even sell it if they want.

Elaborating on the cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said only original assignees and their legal heirs, who have enjoyed the land for 20 years or more, are eligible for the rights.

“The cabinet has decided to remove 1.68 lakh acres of Inam lands, given to 1.13 lakh BCs (Backward Castes) engaged in traditional occupation, from the 22/A category. It also approved waiving loans given to SCs (Scheduled Castes) who bought 16,213 acres under the land purchase scheme. Further, it was decided to waive their registration charges,” he explained.

A total of 14,223 BC and SC beneficiaries stand to benefit from the government's decision. The Chief Minister has agreed to hand over the documents of the lands, estimated to be approximately worth Rs 2,000 crore, to the beneficiaries in the first week of August.

Among other key decisions, the cabinet has resolved to allocate Rs 1,050.8 acres of government land for burial grounds in 1,700 revenue villages. “Of the total, 266 acres will be procured for the burial grounds. Further, district collectors have been empowered to allocate up to one acre for the purpose,” Venugopal said.

The cabinet ratified the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) regarding eight projects. It also approved welfare programmes for July. While construction of 47,017 houses for the poor at R5 Zone in Amaravati will begin on July 24, as many as 80,686 beneficiaries will receive Rs 300 crore aid under Jagananna Thodu on July 18 and Nethanna Nestham on July 21.

A sum of Rs 1,353.76 crore will be disbursed to 9.48 lakh SHGs under the Sunna Vaddi scheme on July 26 and Rs 50 crore will be extended to 400 students under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme on July 28.

The cabinet approved a resolution to amend Endowments Act so that Archakas do not have to retire. It decided to enhance the retirement age of staff in the endowments department to 62 from 60 years.

In view of the shortage of teaching staff in universities, the cabinet decided to allow teachers to work on a contract basis from 62 to 65 years of age.

A nod was given to 706 posts required for the five new medical colleges in the State. “Our commitment to better medical and health infrastructure is evident from our recruitment of more than 51,000 medical personnel in different posts in the last four years,” he said.

The cancer institute in Kurnool was sanctioned 247 posts. A decision was taken to upgrade Punganur Community Health Centre as an area hospital and set up cath labs in the existing 11 medical colleges. The cabinet also decided to issue an ordinance for the merger of Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhan Parishad in the government.

