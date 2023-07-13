Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan demands probe into sensitive data with Hyderabad firm

Listing out the ‘atrocities’ of some volunteers, he advised people to complain to police, if they are threatened for not sharing information.

Published: 13th July 2023

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the volunteer system, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that the entire data of people of the State especially, women, is with Field Operations Agency (FOA), based at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad.

Addressing a public meeting in Tadepalligudem on Wednesday as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, the JSP chief demanded to know how can an organisation with 700 employees is in possession of the sensitive data of the people of an entire State.

“What is this organisation?, Who owns it? What is it doing with the data? Jagan has to answer. I demand an intensive probe into that organisation and collection of sensitive data of the State,” he demanded.

The JSP chief quoted the observations of a High Court judge in a case, who questioned, “What right do the volunteers have to receive applications from the public when they do not have any legal authority?

Volunteers are not government employees and they cannot collect information from the people for implementing government welfare schemes. When the government employees are there where is the need for volunteers to collect critical information from the public? Who will be responsible if the data is misused and the people are exploited? Who will be responsible for data theft?”

Listing out the ‘atrocities’ of some volunteers, he advised people to complain to police, if they are threatened for not sharing information. Describing Jagan as an uncultured man for resorting to character assassination, he advised the CM to control his tongue.

