Students devise software that decides playlist based on facial expressions

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Madanapalle Institute of Engineering and Technology (MITS) in the Annamayya district have developed a unique music player, which captures your facial expressions and emotions and brings out the best playlist for you.

A team comprising of K Hima Bindu, D Hemanth Kumar and B Mounika, pursuing their final year in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), under the guidance of Assistant Professor Gutti Naga Swetha, have come out with software named MATLAB, and project ‘Development of music playing recommended system based on face emotions detection’.

The objective of our music recommendation system is to provide consumers with options of songs that fit their present taste based on their emotions, informed Assistant Professor Gutti Naga Swetha.

“The software can learn more about users’ present emotional or mental state by observing their emotions and facial expressions. Given their interests and saved data, customers can receive a wide range of possibilities in the music and video categories. This software will be very useful for the people working in the IT sector, software companies, businesses, and also those who do any sort of computer work,” added the professor.

“It took around two months for the execution of the project. Different suggestion frameworks have been made available for subjects including music, food, and shopping depending on the user’s thinking,” the students said.

“According to a study done by us while designing the project, more than 60 per cent of users believe that sometimes there are too many songs in people’s music library, making it difficult to choose which one to listen to. By creating a suggestion system, it might help someone choose the music they should listen to, making them feel less disturbed all around,” the students added.

The team now, in collaboration with the CSE department, will launch an app for the same. College Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Chaudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadeella, teachers and students congratulated the students.

