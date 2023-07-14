Heavy rain likely in isolated parts of coastal districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places of coastal districts on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places in coastal districts and no warning has been issued for the Rayalaseema region.

Light to moderate rains are expected at many places in the north coastal districts and at a few places in the south coastal district and Rayalseema region on Friday.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Krishna and Bapatla districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in the Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported at Sitanagaram in Parvatipuram Manyam district, followed by 10 cm in Machilipatnam in Krishna district, 8 cm in Avanigadda in Krishna district, Repalle in Bapatla district, 7 cm in Peddapuram in Kakinada district, 5 cm in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari, 4 cm in Tuni in Kakinada district, Addanki in Bapatla, Koyyalagudem in Eluru districts.

