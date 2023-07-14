Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain likely in isolated parts of coastal districts

Light to moderate rains are expected at many places in north coastal districts and at few places in south coastal district and Rayalseema region on Friday.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Residents carrying an umbrella as Vijayawada experienced light to moderate showers on Thursday morning. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places of coastal districts on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places in coastal districts and no warning has been issued for the Rayalaseema region.

Light to moderate rains are expected at many places in the north coastal districts and at a few places in the south coastal district and Rayalseema region on Friday.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Krishna and Bapatla districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in the Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported at Sitanagaram in Parvatipuram Manyam district, followed by 10 cm in Machilipatnam in Krishna district, 8 cm in Avanigadda in Krishna district, Repalle in Bapatla district, 7 cm in Peddapuram in Kakinada district, 5 cm in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari, 4 cm in Tuni in Kakinada district, Addanki in Bapatla, Koyyalagudem in Eluru districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rainsIndia Meteorological Department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp