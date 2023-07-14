Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man arrested for impregnating 17-year-old stepdaughter in Andhra Pradesh

The man had also sexually assaulted the girl's sister, who is 16 years old.

By PTI

ELURU: A 42-year-old stepfather was arrested today for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter and sexually assaulting her younger sister at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police said the younger girl is 16 years old. "Instead of playing the role of a father, that person (stepfather) has committed sexual assault on both girls," a police official told PTI. 

According to police, the man married the girl's biological mother in 2010 after her first husband passed away. Incidentally, both are closely related and the woman's family belongs to Visakhapatnam.

Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the mother and the stepfather. Further probe is on. 

