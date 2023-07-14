My own partymen are doubting me: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the distrust of his own partymen, when allegations were levelled against him, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said when the rival YSRC called the JSP a B-team of the TDP, lack of counter from the partymen hurt him.

“If my own partymen start doubting me instead of countering such an allegation, it is a problem. You should all need to learn to counter such allegations, instead of being on back foot,” he said, while interacting with the partymen at Tadepalligudem on Thursday.

Pawan said, “Overcoming allurement, which is part of politics, and running a political outfit is a real task and it is moral politics. Jana Sena is doing moral politics. Active members of the party should understand that on a fruit-bearing tree, stones are thrown and not on a dead tree. If we are being targeted by our rivals, it means we are strong and they feel threatened. We should take advantage of it and give strong counters to criticism.”

The JSP chief said if the YSRC called the Jana Sena a B-team of the TDP, it should be countered by calling the ruling party a murderers’ team. “What can we expect from a party leader, who threw out his own sister, who strove for his political identity, when he was sitting in jail,” he observed.

Pawan maintained that youth in the name of volunteers are being exploited by the ruling party and reiterated his demand for a probe into sensitive data of people in the hands of a private firm in Hyderabad. “It is time for the people to bid adieu to Jaggu Bhai (Jagan) and his private army of volunteers,” he said while questioning the need for the volunteer system when the Panchayat Raj system exists. He made it clear that his main aim is not power, but to bring about a change in society. “I want to see a real democracy,” he asserted.

FIR registered against JSP chief

Krishna Lanka police on Thursday registered an FIR against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan based on a complaint lodged by a volunteer. In his complaint, Digamanti Suresh Babu, an Ayodhya Nagar ward volunteer, alleged that allegations of Pawan against the volunteers were baseless.

