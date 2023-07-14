New BJP chief Purandeswari to strengthen party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari, who took charge as the BJP AP unit chief on Thursday, said the issue of alliances would be taken care of by the high command and she would focus on strengthening the party in the State.

She, however, asserted that the BJP is in alliance with Jana Sena Party and their alliance will continue in the future also.

Purandeswari arrived in Vijayawada for the first time after her appointment as the chief of the State BJP. She was accorded a warm welcome by the party rank and file. Speaking to the media after taking charge, Purandeswari took potshots at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

Blaming the State government for the slow pace of works on the Polavaram irrigation project, a national project, Purandeswari asked the YSRC government to hand over its construction to the Centre, if it could not complete it as per schedule. She asserted that there was no delay in the release of funds from the Centre for the project.

The senior leader alleged that the YSRC government was driving away investors from the State, rendering youth jobless and forcing them to migrate to other places.“The YSRC government is indulging in large-scale corruption in sand and mining. In the name of reverse tendering, previous leaseholders of mines have been driven away and the mines have been handed over to the ruling YSRC leaders.

The same is the case with sand, where only one company has been given mining rights. The exorbitant rate at which sand is sold, has crumbled the construction sector and the sections who are dependent on it, are facing severe problems,’’ she charged.

Purandeswari said the Centre believes in a development mantra with no corruption and has been providing all possible assistance to the State.

“From roads to national institutions, the Centre has been giving funds amounting to crores, but the State government is lagging behind in utilising them. In housing also, the Centre has allocated 22 lakh houses and released Rs 20,000 crore, which should have been used for constructing 65 per cent of the allocated houses, but only 35 per cent have been constructed,’’ she alleged.

The new State BJP chief said she would focus on taking the Centre’s assistance for the development of Andhra Pradesh and strengthen the party.

