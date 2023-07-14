Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prices of vegetables, essentials soar; household budgets hit

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Palnadu district administration has swung into action and has reduced the prices of basic essentials, including rice and dal.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The soaring prices of essential commodities have left the common man struggling by throwing the household budget for a toss. Apart from a hike in vegetable prices, the cost of groceries has increased in the past few months burning a hole in the pockets of consumers. This, in fact, has left many struggling to meet their daily requirement.

A Tulasi, a 34-year-old teacher, said, "Usually the monthly expenditure of our family on groceries is between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000. Now, it is exceeding Rs 6,000. While the prices of petrol and diesel are at an all-time high, the prices of almost everything have increased, making our lives difficult.”

Many other people belonging to the low-income have been facing a similar issue.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Palnadu district administration has swung into action and has reduced the prices of basic essentials, including rice and dal. Following the instructions of the state government, Palnadu district Joint Collector Shyam Prasad held a review meeting with rice, dal millers, and Chamber of Commerce members in the district and has decided that the prices of essential commodities would be reduced.

As part of it, sortex rice would be sold at Rs 49 per kg, African dal at Rs 120 per kg, and local variety dal at Rs 135 per kg at all shops in the urban district. In the interest of public welfare, the reduced prices would be implemented in urban areas, including Macherla, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli and Vinukonda in the first phase. Special counters have been set up from Thursday to sell these commodities at fixed prices, he added.

He urged the millers and suppliers to act under social responsibility and sell the commodities at reasonable prices. He directed the vendors to implement the fixed rates without fail and that stern action will be taken against those who fail to do so.

