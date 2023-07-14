Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam officials propose 25 acres for accommodation

Mallamma Kanneeru temple. (Photo | Express)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a bid to enhance accommodation for the devotees, the authorities of Srisailam have proposed 25 acres for cottages and annadana choultries (satrams) nearby Mallamma Kanneeru, adjacent to Outer Ring Road.

The temple executive officer (EO) S Lavanna said that the temple authorities have secured 5,000 acres from the forest department, providing ample room for the expansion of the temple town. The other developments to be carried out is yet to be decided by the authorities, he said.

Elaborating on the plans, the EO informed that allocation of land for these sites will be prioritised based on community-wise and donor requests. With an aim to streamline the process and avoid any involvement of middlemen, the temple authority will be allotting sites directly to the organisations or donors, with a deposit of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The deposit amount will be refunded later in two phases, he added.

The temple trust board has proposed the construction of two sub-reservoirs with a total capacity of 15 lakh litres. The first reservoir will be constructed at the second goshala while the second one will be situated in the filter bed area.

