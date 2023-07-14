Two class 10 pupils held for killing minor tribal boy

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two days after a nine-year-old tribal boy was murdered at Government ST Residential School in Puliramannagudem, the Buttayagudem police of Eluru district arrested two juvenile boys in connection with the case on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mary Prasanthi informed that the accused were Class 10 students, who studied at the same school. The SP stated that the accused minor boys bore a grudge against the victim in connection with the hostel feuds between some students.

“The accused tried to escape the hostel when they saw us. This raised our suspicion. After a thorough interrogation, they confessed to the crime. The duo were later taken into custody,” the SP said.

Elaborating on the case, Prasanthi said that as per the statement of the accused minor boys, on July 11, the accused got into an argument with the deceased and in a fit of rage, they thrashed and strangulated him to death.

“They also tried to spread terror among the tribal students by keeping a written note in the hands of the deceased. We have registered a case and gathered all evidence. The boys will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Eluru,” the SP explained.

She appreciated the Polavaram DSP S Srinivasulu, Jangareddygudem DSP D Dhanunjayudu, Jeelugumalli CI B Venkateswarlu, Buttayagudem SI K Venkanna for their relentless efforts to resolve the mystery behind the murder.

