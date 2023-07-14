Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two class 10 pupils held for killing minor tribal boy

The accused got into an argument with the deceased and in a fit of rage, they thrashed and strangulated him to death.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two days after a nine-year-old tribal boy was murdered at Government ST Residential School in Puliramannagudem, the Buttayagudem police of Eluru district arrested two juvenile boys in connection with the case on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mary Prasanthi informed that the accused were Class 10 students, who studied at the same school. The SP stated that the accused minor boys bore a grudge against the victim in connection with the hostel feuds between some students.

“The accused tried to escape the hostel when they saw us. This raised our suspicion. After a thorough interrogation, they confessed to the crime. The duo were later taken into custody,” the SP said.

Elaborating on the case, Prasanthi said that as per the statement of the accused minor boys, on July 11, the accused got into an argument with the deceased and in a fit of rage, they thrashed and strangulated him to death.

“They also tried to spread terror among the tribal students by keeping a written note in the hands of the deceased. We have registered a case and gathered all evidence. The boys will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Eluru,” the SP explained.   

She appreciated the Polavaram DSP S Srinivasulu, Jangareddygudem DSP D Dhanunjayudu, Jeelugumalli CI B Venkateswarlu, Buttayagudem SI K Venkanna for their relentless efforts to resolve the mystery behind the murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderMinortribal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp