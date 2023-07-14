Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag city YSRC chief Ramesh Babu quits party

Ramesh Babu seems to be unhappy over the statement of Subba Reddy at a recent meeting that Adeep Raj should be re-elected from Pendurthi Assembly seat.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:31 AM

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSRC suffered a jolt in Visakhapatnam on Thursday as its city president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu resigned from the post and the primary membership of the party.

Announcing his decision at a media conference here, Ramesh Babu said he quit the party though it was painful as he could not do justice to the party workers. He said he had been trying to take various issues of people to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last year. But he could not get Jagan’s appointment.

“It is not right to continue in the post and party when I am not able to address the problems of party workers and people. Hence, I have quit the party post and the primary membership of the YSRC,” he said.

Stating that he was not given a free hand to function as the city YSRC president, he made it clear that he has no differences with the party regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. Ramesh Babu said he never indulged in bitter criticism and personal attack on political rivals.

“The political parties are now depending more on surveys to select the party candidates for polls,” he observed. Ramesh Babu said he would take a decision on his future course of action after holding a meeting with his followers.

Ramesh Babu seems to be unhappy over the statement of Subba Reddy at a recent meeting that Adeep Raj should be re-elected from the Pendurthi Assembly seat. He made his political debut in 2009 by getting elected to the State Assembly from Pendurthi on Praja Rajyam Party ticket. After the bifurcation of the State, he joined the TDP in 2014 and was elected from Yelamanchili. After TDP’s debacle in the 2019 elections, he joined the YSRC.

