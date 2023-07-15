15.21 lakh to get ownership rights on 27.41 lakh acres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Land ownership rights have been given to all those cultivating assigned lands for the past 20 years and 33.29 lakh acres of assigned lands have been distributed to 19.21 lakh beneficiaries before and after Independence, said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, the Revenue Minister said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government made an amendment to the Prohibition of Transfer Act and took the adventurous decision of providing land ownership rights to cultivators of assigned lands.

“As many as 15.21 lakh beneficiaries will get land ownership rights on 27.41 lakh acres of assigned lands as per the decision taken by the State government and the decision will contribute 2 per cent income to the State GDP,” he explained.

Making it clear that all the dealings of landlords purchasing or occupying assigned lands will become invalid, he said all such lands will be handed over to the assignees and urged the people to complain to the revenue department on such instances so as to enable it to take steps to recover them.

Asserting that the State government rolled out several reforms pertaining to lands in the last four years, he said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to conduct the land resurvey under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme.

“The resurvey is a major reform initiated by the government to put an end to the land disputes. All the land records are being updated with the resurvey. As many as 19 lakh mutations have taken place after launching the land resurvey. Further, 2.02 lakh acres of dotted lands have been removed from the 22-A list, benefiting thousands of farmers,” he elaborated.

Pattas for house sites spreading over 33,428 acres have been given to 35 lakh beneficiaries in the State, enabling them to sell the sites after completion of 10 years, Dharmana added.

