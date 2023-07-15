2,676 dropouts identified in Bapatla

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Aiming to rejoin the school dropout children back in schools, a survey was conducted to identify out-of-school and as many as 2,676 school dropout children were identified in Bapatla district.

The number includes 368 children in Ballikurava, 258 in Karlapalem, 250 in Chirala, 192 in Nagaram, 177 in Kolluru, 172 in Nizampatnam, 1,688 in Karamchedu and 154 in Cherukupalli mandal in the district.

Along with this, the officials have also identified that over 12,500 students passed in SSC exams, but only 6,619 students enrolled for intermediate education in as many as 6,619 junior colleges.

However, the officials are yet to identify the reasons behind the less enrollment and update the details of the students who migrated from the district and upload them to the website.

In a recent review meeting, district collector Ranjith Bhasha expressed dismay over the high number of students dropping out of school. He instructed the officials to meet the students and their families personally and identify the reasons for their dropouts.

“It is the responsibility of the 252 headmasters in the district to re-enrol the students. As many as 424 students who failed in SSC exams were re-enrolled and the officials should make sure all welfare schemes, including Jagananna Ammavodi and Vidya Kanuka, are implemented without fail,” the collector said.

He also directed the officials to conduct awareness programmes for the parents and educate them on the importance of their children’s education and encourage them to send them back to school.

GUNTUR: Aiming to rejoin the school dropout children back in schools, a survey was conducted to identify out-of-school and as many as 2,676 school dropout children were identified in Bapatla district. The number includes 368 children in Ballikurava, 258 in Karlapalem, 250 in Chirala, 192 in Nagaram, 177 in Kolluru, 172 in Nizampatnam, 1,688 in Karamchedu and 154 in Cherukupalli mandal in the district. Along with this, the officials have also identified that over 12,500 students passed in SSC exams, but only 6,619 students enrolled for intermediate education in as many as 6,619 junior colleges.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the officials are yet to identify the reasons behind the less enrollment and update the details of the students who migrated from the district and upload them to the website. In a recent review meeting, district collector Ranjith Bhasha expressed dismay over the high number of students dropping out of school. He instructed the officials to meet the students and their families personally and identify the reasons for their dropouts. “It is the responsibility of the 252 headmasters in the district to re-enrol the students. As many as 424 students who failed in SSC exams were re-enrolled and the officials should make sure all welfare schemes, including Jagananna Ammavodi and Vidya Kanuka, are implemented without fail,” the collector said. He also directed the officials to conduct awareness programmes for the parents and educate them on the importance of their children’s education and encourage them to send them back to school.