Don’t demean services of volunteers: Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna on Friday condemned the remarks of opposition parties against the volunteer system.

Speaking to media persons, Nagarjuna said the village/ward volunteers rendered yeoman service to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has made adverse remarks against the volunteers as he is blind to see their selfless service,” he observed.

Speaking on the functioning of social welfare hostels across the State, he said, “Elaborate steps are being taken to improve facilities in hostels for the benefit of inmates.

No bills with regard to cosmetic charges are pending.”On the resignation of YSRC Vizag city unit president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, the Social Welfare Minister said he did not know why he left the party.

Highlighting the welfare initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he termed the State Cabinet’s decision to bestow complete rights for 54,129.45 acres of assigned lands and 9,062 acres of lanka lands (now recognised as assigned lands) on 66,111 beneficiaries a historic one, benefiting thousands of farmers.

A decision was also taken to release the lands mortgaged by the poor in banks and hand over them back to original owners after free registration, he said.

