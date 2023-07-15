Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t indulge in politics: Naidu to volunteers

Published: 15th July 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu flags off Maha Sakthi Chaitanya Ratha Yatra at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu cautioned village/ward volunteers not to indulge in politics. “You don’t do the work as told by ‘psycho’ (Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy). You don’t do the party work. Do the work required by people from the government,” he advised volunteers.

Addressing women after flagging off Maha Sakthi Chaitanya Ratha Yatra at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, he took exception to volunteers barging into the houses and collecting private information of households on the pretext of extending schemes.

Maintaining that the previous TDP regime ensured the welfare of women, Naidu felt that women’s welfare should be viewed before and after the formation of TDP to know a big difference. Reiterating that women’s welfare is the top priority of the TDP since its formation, he said, “The very word ‘Maha Sakthi’ is stemmed from my mind. The schemes under ‘Maha Sakthi’ of the TDP will bring about a revolutionary change in the living standards of women in the State.”

Mentioning that 50% of the State population comprises women, the TDP supremo said they are equally powerful as men in all spheres. “It has been scientifically proven that women are the most powerful in terms of thinking. Now, women are earning more than their better halves in the IT sector, he averred.

Coming down heavily on the YSRC government’s schemes, Naidu pointed out several loopholes in Amma Vadi. “Is it enough if one child in a family is given the benefit under the scheme? Then, what about the other children? This is the reason why the TDP is planning to give Rs 15,000 to each child in the family per annum under the Talliki Vandanam scheme,” he elaborated.

The cost of LPG cylinders is so high that middle-class people are feeling the pinch. Soon after the TDP is back in power, three gas cylinders will be supplied to every family, he said.

