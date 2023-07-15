Health department grapples with rise in seasonal diseases in Krishna, NTR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the onset of the monsoon, Krishna district has seen a surge in cases of seasonal diseases. According to Krishna district officials, out of 9,094 cases of fever reported from January 2023, 534 were recorded till July 12 this year. Similarly, 66 of the total 704 cases of typhoid this year were reported in July. Additionally, 44 of the total 646 cases of diarrhoea this year were registered in July.

Of the total 1,581 fevers reported in the NTR district since January, 124 have already been recorded till July 12 in the present year. The situation has put a strain on medical facilities, particularly children’s hospitals, where the number of admissions has seen a significant increase.

Health officials, along with Asha workers, volunteers, and ANMs, are conducting door-to-door surveys to assess the health condition of the people. Individuals presenting with symptoms of fever are being identified, and medical tests are being conducted to detercasemine the cause and provide appropriate treatment.

Officials have identified that urban and suburban areas such as Machilipatnam, Pedana, Penamaluru and Poranki are prone to dengue. So they are observing Fridays as dry days by clearing water logging in and outside the drainages of the residences in the district.

On the directions of Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, civic body teams are taking all measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Geetha Bai said they are taking all measures and conducting door-to-door surveys to create awareness of the seasonal diseases and urging people not to neglect the symptoms.

She explained that the facility of fever tests is available at all health centres. She added that they are regularly monitoring the water logging issues through the Vector Hygiene app by coordinating with Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANMs) as well as the sanitation department of Panchayat Raj.

NTR district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Macherla Suhasini said all departments are working together and taking measures to control the situation. She pointed out that diarrhoea cases had dropped drastically after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are regularly conducting Friday-dry day programme and updating the Vector Hygiene mobile application. A fever testing lab was also set up at the high-risk Jakkampudi area,” the DMHO added.

VIJAYAWADA: With the onset of the monsoon, Krishna district has seen a surge in cases of seasonal diseases. According to Krishna district officials, out of 9,094 cases of fever reported from January 2023, 534 were recorded till July 12 this year. Similarly, 66 of the total 704 cases of typhoid this year were reported in July. Additionally, 44 of the total 646 cases of diarrhoea this year were registered in July. Of the total 1,581 fevers reported in the NTR district since January, 124 have already been recorded till July 12 in the present year. The situation has put a strain on medical facilities, particularly children’s hospitals, where the number of admissions has seen a significant increase. Health officials, along with Asha workers, volunteers, and ANMs, are conducting door-to-door surveys to assess the health condition of the people. Individuals presenting with symptoms of fever are being identified, and medical tests are being conducted to detercasemine the cause and provide appropriate treatment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials have identified that urban and suburban areas such as Machilipatnam, Pedana, Penamaluru and Poranki are prone to dengue. So they are observing Fridays as dry days by clearing water logging in and outside the drainages of the residences in the district. On the directions of Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, civic body teams are taking all measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Geetha Bai said they are taking all measures and conducting door-to-door surveys to create awareness of the seasonal diseases and urging people not to neglect the symptoms. She explained that the facility of fever tests is available at all health centres. She added that they are regularly monitoring the water logging issues through the Vector Hygiene app by coordinating with Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANMs) as well as the sanitation department of Panchayat Raj. NTR district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Macherla Suhasini said all departments are working together and taking measures to control the situation. She pointed out that diarrhoea cases had dropped drastically after the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are regularly conducting Friday-dry day programme and updating the Vector Hygiene mobile application. A fever testing lab was also set up at the high-risk Jakkampudi area,” the DMHO added.