Lokesh warns those who tarnish image of his family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh warned that those spreading false propaganda against him and his family members would have to face severe consequences.

On Friday, Lokesh gave a statement in the Mangalagiri court on the defamation suit filed by him against YSRC social media in-charge Gurrampati Devender Reddy and MLC Pothula Sunitha on the false charges made against him and his family members.

Speaking to media persons later, Lokesh said Sunitha made objectionable charges on the business being run by his family and portrayed his mother and wife as drunkards. “As Sunitha refused to take the notice, I had filed a defamation suit for Rs 50 crore against her,” Lokesh said.

Similarly, Devender Reddy, who blamed him as the reason for the death of his aunt through social media posts, also ignored receiving the notice and a defamation suit for Rs 50 crore was filed against him, he said.

Recalling that he had been targeted by Congress prior to his political entry, and now he became the target of YSRC after entering politics, Lokesh said to put a check to the baseless charges, he had decided to file civil and criminal cases against those making/publicising/broadcasting false propaganda against him.

