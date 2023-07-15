National Sanskrit Convention 'Samskrita Samunmesha' concludes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the main focus to take the Sanskrit language to the grassroots level and bringing awareness among the people that Sanskrit literature is the foundation of the cultural heritage of India, the National Sanskrit Convention is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, said Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

He participated in the valedictory session of ‘Samskrita Samunmesha’-National Sanskrit Convention, organised by Sahitya Akademi at the National Sanskrit University here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor explained that the erstwhile Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Tirupati was upgraded as a Central University in 2018 and renamed as National Sanskrit University.

“The University library houses a precious collection of about 1,22,946 books and more than 6,000 manuscripts written in Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and different scripts such as Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu, Kannada, Tigalari and others.

On the other hand, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University is devoted to teaching Vedas and Sastras and conducting regular research. About 3,000 ancient manuscripts have been collected and preserved in both physical and digitised form and catalogued for the benefit of research scholars, to explore and conduct research to unearth the hidden knowledge and bring them to light for the benefit of the society,” he added.

“Even though India has a repository of 5,000 spoken languages, Sanskrit is considered and accepted as the only sacred language that has enriched much of the voluminous ancient literature and the primary source of knowledge and culture,” the Governor said.

Later, he congratulated the Ministry of Culture, Sahitya Akademi, National Sanskrit University and Sanskriti Foundation for the successful conduct of the convection.

