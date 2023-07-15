Perupalem Beach in race to get Blue Flag tag, sends proposal to Centre

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Perupalem Beach in West Godavari is in a race to get the Blue Flag Certification and also proposals have been sent to the Center through the State government, said the district collector P Prasanthi on Friday.

While reviewing the tourism development in the district, the collector said that sit-outs, wash rooms and hotels and other infrastructure would be developed with an amount of Rs 20 lakh in Perupalem Beach.

She said amenities should be provided in ten areas along the sea coast in the district.

The collector informed that the representatives from the Center had already visited Perupalem Beach and inspected the various amenities being provided by the State government.

It is learnt that Blue Flag Certification, a globally recognised eco-label accorded on the basis of 33 stringent criteria under four major heads, which are environmental education and information and bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation and safety and services in the beaches.

The Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) in Denmark accords the Blue Flag certification. It was also learnt that Rushikonda Beach, which is located in Visakhapatnam was accorded with Blue Flag Certification two years ago.

She asked the officials to improve the power supply system in Dongaravipalem, Pedamallam and Perupalem Beaches to ensure the safety of tourists. She further directed the officials to prepare maps of the ten areas located on the beaches across the district. The collector said that proposals should be prepared to provide infrastructure in the Kunchalapalli area.

