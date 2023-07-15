Political migrations start much ahead of polls?

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The resignation of former MLA and YSRC city president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu from the primary membership of the party has created a flutter. The mute question now doing rounds is whether it is a solitary case or if will be there any exodus in the near future ahead of the elections.

Visakhapatnam is known for political migrations before the elections. When Praja Rajyam was formed in 2009, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, along with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, resigned from the TDP and joined the PRP. Again after the bifurcation of the State, Ganta, along with three MLAs Muttamsetti, Panchakarla and Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah, joined the TDP. Again Muttamsetti quit TDP and joined YSRC before the 2019 polls and later TDP South MLA V Ganesh Kumar also shifted his loyalties.

Migrations from one party to another seem to have begun with Panchakarla setting the ball rolling before the next elections. Panchakarla, who has been very keen on contesting from the Pendurthi Assembly constituency, is likely to join Jana Sena as he is unlikely to get the TDP ticket. However, he has close links with leaders of both Jana Sena and TDP. It has to be seen in which direction he goes.

Meanwhile, Panchakarla who convened a meeting with his followers at Gopalapatnam on Friday, said he did not consult anyone of his followers before resigning because they might restrain him from doing so. The former MLA said he would decide on his future course of action as per the advice of his followers.

With the resignation of Panchakarla, the plans of YSRC to make inroads into the TDP stronghold suffered a serious setback. The YSRC has initiated steps to minimise the impact of Panchakarla's resignation on the party. YSRC regional coordinator and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy termed Panchakarla’s decision to resign from the party hasty.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said it would have been better had Panchakarla spoken to him before quitting the party. He would have facilitated a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy if Panchakarla wanted it, Subba Reddy said.

