Tiger pugmarks spotted at Sariya falls, tourists urged to defer visit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An alert was sounded in Valabu village of Anakapalle district after pugmarks of the elusive tiger were spotted near the Sariya waterfalls on Thursday. Forest officials confirmed the presence of the wild cat in the vicinity and said camera traps will be installed to monitor its movement.

As Sariya Waterfalls, 70 km from Visakhapatnam, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations, forest officials have appealed to the tourists to defer their plans to visit the attraction.

Stating that all precautionary measures are being taken, they advised the people of Valabu and nearby villages to be cautious and not venture out alone as the wild cat may return to the waterfalls to drink water.

The elusive tiger has been on the prowl for over a year. It was first spotted in East Godavari district and strayed into the Anakapalle district via Chodavaram, Yelamanchili, Kotauratla, Kasimkota, K Kotapadu and Sabbavaram.

Later, it forayed into Vizianagaram district after a stopover at Elluppi reserve forest in the Pendurti forest section of Anakapalle division, thus creating panic among the people living in villages abutting the forest and hilly areas of the district.

Forest officials said the tiger returned to Anakapalle district after two months and it was spotted in the areas of Jeenabadu and Butchipalem in Devarapalle mandal and Konara in Cheedikada mandal.

