Utilise drones extensively for soil testing: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the need for the use of drones extensively in the agriculture sector, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to ensure that drones are also used for soil testing by Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Reviewing the activities of the Agricultural Department at an official meeting on Friday, Jagan said the extensive use of drones for soil testing will also help implement the plant doctor concept successfully, besides arriving at correct estimates of productivity and maintaining related data.

When the officials informed him that drones are being used to estimate paddy yield, he suggested that drones be used for other crops also.“Now, we are using drones for spraying pesticides, but they should be used for multi-purposes so that it will be more helpful to farmers,” he said, adding that steps should be taken to equip all 10,000 RBKs with drones.

The officials said 222 farmers got training in the use of drones under a pilot project and the department is purchasing the drones certified by the DGCA and all safety measures are being taken while launching and using them. Jagan suggested that more audio-visual programmes be made on modern methods of agriculture and telecast through the RBK channel for the benefit of farmers.

The officials explained that efforts are being made to prepare the draft bill on the MSP Act-2023 to ensure the minimum support price for all agricultural produce and bring aqua and dairy farmers under the purview of the Act. In the last four years, 4.34 lakh acres have been additionally brought under horticulture, they said.

“There should be more cold storages and collection centres to encourage farmers to take up horticulture crops. In addition to paddy, all other crops should be procured through the RBKs and the kendras should play a key role in marketing as well,” he stressed.

Steps should also be taken to set up onion and tomato processing units in segments, where there the crop acreage is high. To enable women to achieve self-sufficiency, they should be encouraged to set up secondary food processing units, by providing them loans under the YSR Cheyuta scheme, he said.

As the government is establishing drying and primary processing units and distributing agriculture equipment and machinery for farmers, all these should be linked to the RBKs for ensuring MSP, hand-holding them at every step and completely eliminating the role of middlemen, he asserted.

When the officials informed him that efforts are being made to pay crop insurance claims for the Rabi crop in October and distribute Crop Cultivator Right Cards to tenant farmers at Jagananna Suraksha camps, he told them to take steps to extend Rythu Bharosa to them.

A compensation of Rs 7,802.50 crore has been paid to 54.48 lakh farmers under the YSR Crop Insurance Scheme so far, the officials informed. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and senior officials attended the review meeting.

