Vigil stepped up to curb ganja menace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stern action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities including transporting ganja and other drugs, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. Under his instructions, Bapatla sub-division police conducted a cordon and search operation on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, over 150 police personnel conducted a cordon and search operation on the premises of a private firm in Marturu. Recently, as many as 15 workers in the company, natives of Odisha were caught red-handed while peddling ganja. Following this, the police conducted inspections in the quarters of the employees.

On this occasion, the police also conducted an awareness programme on the laws and the punishments involved in illegal drug peddling cases to the workers. Speaking on the occasion, SP said that, all necessary action is being taken to prevent illegal peddling and consumption of ganja in the district.

As part of this, surprise inspections and cordon and search are being held frequently and stern legal action is being taken against those involved in such illegal activities, he added. He also urged the public to cooperate with the police and contact the local police or Bapatla district police helpline number and give information of any illegal activities occurring in their surroundings.

