Jagan sanctions Rs 119.57 crore for three government polytechnics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will sanction Rs 119.57 crores in order to provide facilities to the three new Government Polytechnic Colleges to be established in Nandyala, Anantapuram and Kadapa districts in AP, said Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Skill Development).

Addressing the media on Saturday, Suresh Kumar said that of the sanctioned fund, Rs 24.02 crore will be spent annually in the form of recurring expenditures like salaries, and Rs 95.55 crore will be spent for permanent buildings, hostels, infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

“The government has decided to integrate the polytechnic colleges and ITI in these three districts. 128 teaching and 68 non-teaching posts have also been sanctioned for polytechnic colleges here,” Suresh Kumar said.

The Director of the Technical Education Department Chadalawada Nagarani informed that 60 seats for each branch including mechanical, electrical and electronics, electronics communication, artificial engineering and machine learning, have been allocated in Government Polytechnic of Bethancherla, Nandyal district, 60 seats for each branch including mechanical, electrical and electronics, civil, electrical engineering and electric vehicle technology in Government Polytechnic, Guntakal, Anantapur, and 60 seats in each branch including mechanical, electrical and electronics, civil, chemical, metallurgical, computer engineering and Internet of Things in Mydukur Government Polytechnic, YSR Kadapa District.

Suresh Kumar also emphasised the need for a skilled workforce in the State. “Aspects like employment generation and the introduction of market-oriented courses will play a vital role in the future. Relating to this, a green signal has been given for the establishment of 26 skill development colleges and 175 polytechnic colleges, one per district in a phased manner. Along with the appointment of full teaching staff in the institutions, the courses should be in line with the changes in the technical education system,” Suresh Kumar added.

