Jagananna Suraksha covers 1.02 crore houses

As many as 8,577 Jagananna Suraksha camps have been conducted, and the programmes effectively trained 12,293 volunteers.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Jagananna Suraksha programme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has successfully surveyed a staggering 1.02 crore households under the month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme. A whopping 41.83 lakh service requests have been approved, including the issuance of certificates and documents to people. 

According to the Department of Grama-Ward Sachivalayam Dashboard, out of 15,000 secretariats in the State, 13,197 have already initiated the survey. 

Of the total 2,68,358 volunteers, 2,27,965 have actively participated in the survey, realising an impressive 84.94% of the target. Of the total households in the State, 64.56% of them have been covered under the Jagananna Suraksha programme as of Saturday.

On the eve of the commencement of the programme on July 1, G Lakshmisha, Director of the GVWV & VSWS (ESD) Department emphasised, “With Jagananna Suraksha, we aim to deliver government schemes and essential certificates directly at the doorstep of every eligible household in a mission mode. The campaign’s primary objective is to bridge the gap and ensure every eligible beneficiary is covered under schemes.”

