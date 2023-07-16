Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP chief ignorant of  volunteer system: YSRC

Stating that the YSRC is ready for an open debate on the volunteer system, YV Subba Reddy dared the opposition parties to come for an open discussion on it.

Published: 16th July 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

YV Subba Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday denounced the adverse remarks made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the volunteer system. 

Speaking to media persons, Subba Reddy said, “The entire country is praising the volunteer system introduced in Andhra Pradesh. The volunteer system has also received acclaim at the Niti Aayog meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the system. Volunteers are ensuring transparency in the implementation of various flagship programmes of the YSRC government.”

The volunteer system did not loot money like the Janmabhoomi Committees of the previous TDP regime. Volunteers had rendered yeoman service to the people risking their lives during the Covid-19, he said.

Stating that the YSRC is ready for an open debate on the volunteer system, he dared the opposition parties to come for an open discussion on it. Pawan’s remarks on the volunteer system have revealed his ignorance. As per TDP chief N Chandrababu Naiu’s script, the Jana Sena chief is criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the volunteer system during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp