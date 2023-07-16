JSP chief ignorant of  volunteer system: YSRC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday denounced the adverse remarks made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the volunteer system.

Speaking to media persons, Subba Reddy said, “The entire country is praising the volunteer system introduced in Andhra Pradesh. The volunteer system has also received acclaim at the Niti Aayog meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the system. Volunteers are ensuring transparency in the implementation of various flagship programmes of the YSRC government.”

The volunteer system did not loot money like the Janmabhoomi Committees of the previous TDP regime. Volunteers had rendered yeoman service to the people risking their lives during the Covid-19, he said.

Stating that the YSRC is ready for an open debate on the volunteer system, he dared the opposition parties to come for an open discussion on it. Pawan’s remarks on the volunteer system have revealed his ignorance. As per TDP chief N Chandrababu Naiu’s script, the Jana Sena chief is criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the volunteer system during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra,” he said.

