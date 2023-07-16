Lokesh complains to Governor about ganja menace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh called on Governor Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him, urging steps to curb large-scale ganja smuggling in the State.

Speaking to media persons later, Lokesh said his concern is only that AP should not become another ‘Udta Punjab’ with ganja menace. “Wherever ganja is seized in the country in recent times, the links are traced from AP,” he said.

A woman from the Chittoor district narrated the story of her daughter, who got addicted to ganja, to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra. “The woman told me that the local YSRC leaders forced her 15-year-old daughter to get addicted to ganja and later they sexually exploited her. Now, the girl is in a de-addiction centre,” he informed.

“The TDP strongly condemns the misuse of the volunteer system by the ruling YSRC for its political mileage,” he said.

