Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh complains to Governor about ganja menace

A woman from Chittoor district narrated the story of her daughter, who got addicted to ganja, to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra.

Published: 16th July 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Nara Lokesh Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh called on Governor Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him, urging steps to curb large-scale ganja smuggling in the State.

Speaking to media persons later, Lokesh said his concern is only that AP should not become another ‘Udta Punjab’ with ganja menace. “Wherever ganja is seized in the country in recent times, the links are traced from AP,” he said. 

A woman from the Chittoor district narrated the story of her daughter, who got addicted to ganja, to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra. “The woman told me that the local YSRC leaders forced her 15-year-old daughter to get addicted to ganja and later they sexually exploited her. Now, the girl is in a de-addiction centre,” he informed.

“The TDP strongly condemns the misuse of the volunteer system by the ruling YSRC for its political mileage,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara LokeshTelugu Desam Party ganja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp