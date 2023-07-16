Polavaram delay only due to Naidu: Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu yet again blamed former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the previous TDP government’s decisions for the diaphragm wall problem and the delay in the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said there is no need to answer to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav’s sarcastic remark ‘Is there an Irrigation Minister in the State?’

“People of the State are well aware of who was responsible for the damage of the D-wall of Polavaram. The TDP leaders say Polavaram will happen only after Naidu returns to power. But they don’t tell the fact that it was due to Naidu the project was delayed. It was the TDP chief who made Polavaram, his ATM. His wayward planning and misjudgment saw the D-wall washed away in the floods. This fact will not get covered by shouting lies in a high-pitched voice,” he said.

He said the structure constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore was washed away as a result of immature planning and not following the protocol in construction. He dared TDP leaders to come for a debate and said he will prove how wrong they were.

“The D-wall is constructed only after completing the two cofferdams. But, what happened was it was constructed before the cofferdams were constructed. It is undeniable fact that the two cofferdams were left incomplete when our government took over,” he explained.

It was only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, spillways, approach channel, spill channel, pilot channel, upper cofferdam and lower cofferdam were completed and the Godavari river was diverted, he highlighted.

Elaborating further, he said the National Hydro Power Corporation had visited the project and inspected the D-wall. “Now, they have to decide where to repair it or construct a new one. If it is a new one, the cost estimates have to be revised. I do not understand as to why all these are not reported or discussed,” he reasoned.

Dismissing comments of Keshav as blabbing without rhyme or reason, Ambati said it is not a Rs 900 crore loan taken from REC for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, but Rs 739.5 crore. REC has paid Rs 706 crore to the contractors after due inspection. Transactions are recorded in MBook.

Funds were released after a thorough inspection. The remaining Rs 33.5 crore was paid to the government for taxes (Cess, GST, labour cess, IT etc). This is not against the Constitution. This is how REC transacts business. Similar transactions were done in Tamil Nadu also. There is no scam, hence no need for the CBI probe into the matter, he asserted.

Taking exception to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s comments against the YSRC government and the Chief Minister at Tanuku, Ambati said if there is a real culprit, it is Nadendla Manohar, who is making secrete negotiations with the TDP.

“Pawan Kalyan seems to be suffering from Multiple Personality Disorder,” he ridiculed.

He maintained that Pawan Kalyan has taken not one but two packages to work for Naidu and the two phases of Vaarhi Yatra are part of it.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu yet again blamed former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the previous TDP government’s decisions for the diaphragm wall problem and the delay in the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said there is no need to answer to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav’s sarcastic remark ‘Is there an Irrigation Minister in the State?’ “People of the State are well aware of who was responsible for the damage of the D-wall of Polavaram. The TDP leaders say Polavaram will happen only after Naidu returns to power. But they don’t tell the fact that it was due to Naidu the project was delayed. It was the TDP chief who made Polavaram, his ATM. His wayward planning and misjudgment saw the D-wall washed away in the floods. This fact will not get covered by shouting lies in a high-pitched voice,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the structure constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore was washed away as a result of immature planning and not following the protocol in construction. He dared TDP leaders to come for a debate and said he will prove how wrong they were. “The D-wall is constructed only after completing the two cofferdams. But, what happened was it was constructed before the cofferdams were constructed. It is undeniable fact that the two cofferdams were left incomplete when our government took over,” he explained. It was only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, spillways, approach channel, spill channel, pilot channel, upper cofferdam and lower cofferdam were completed and the Godavari river was diverted, he highlighted. Elaborating further, he said the National Hydro Power Corporation had visited the project and inspected the D-wall. “Now, they have to decide where to repair it or construct a new one. If it is a new one, the cost estimates have to be revised. I do not understand as to why all these are not reported or discussed,” he reasoned. Dismissing comments of Keshav as blabbing without rhyme or reason, Ambati said it is not a Rs 900 crore loan taken from REC for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, but Rs 739.5 crore. REC has paid Rs 706 crore to the contractors after due inspection. Transactions are recorded in MBook. Funds were released after a thorough inspection. The remaining Rs 33.5 crore was paid to the government for taxes (Cess, GST, labour cess, IT etc). This is not against the Constitution. This is how REC transacts business. Similar transactions were done in Tamil Nadu also. There is no scam, hence no need for the CBI probe into the matter, he asserted. Taking exception to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s comments against the YSRC government and the Chief Minister at Tanuku, Ambati said if there is a real culprit, it is Nadendla Manohar, who is making secrete negotiations with the TDP. “Pawan Kalyan seems to be suffering from Multiple Personality Disorder,” he ridiculed. He maintained that Pawan Kalyan has taken not one but two packages to work for Naidu and the two phases of Vaarhi Yatra are part of it.