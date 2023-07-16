Prakasam YSRC leader joins JSP, criticises CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amanchi Srinivasulu alias Swamulu, a YSRC leader from the Prakasam district, joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Welcoming him into the party fold by offering party colours, Pawan Kalyan said the power and the State are not the property of a few and the JSP will not allow such an illogical and unilateral regime. Congratulating Swamulu on joining the party, he asked him to strive for strengthening the party in Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts.

He said Amanchi Srinvasulu joining the JSP has given a boost to the party, not just in Prakasam, but also in Krishna and Guntur districts. “Seeing him, I remembered the time I spent in Chirala in my childhood,” he observed.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said the time has come to fight tooth and nail against the atrocities of ruling YSRC. “We have to wage a united struggle against this oppressive regime. I am going to Tirupati to question the slapping of my party worker Kotte Sai in Srikalahasti by the police circle inspector. I assure every party worker that I will stand by them and they need not fear anyone,” he asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the State needs the leadership of Pawan Kalyan and the victory of JSP is the need of the hour for the State.

Amanchi Srinivasulu said in four years of YSRC, the State had regressed 20 years back and people have suffered a lot due to Jagan’s policies. “People of the State want Pawan Kalyan’s leadership and I will strive for the JSP to win in the next polls. I feel lucky to be part of JSP,” he said. Earlier, a huge rally was taken out by Swamulu and his followers in Mangalagiri.

JSP chief to attend NDA meeting

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan received an invitation to attend National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi on July 18. The meeting will be attended by top leaders of all the partners of NDA. Pawan Kalyan, along with JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, will be attend the meeting. Pawan Kalyan will leave for New Delhi on Monday to attend the evening.

Pawan to seek action against CI

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is going to visit Tirupati on Monday for submitting a representation to the Tirupati district Superintendent of Police seeking action against Srikalahasti Circle Inspector Anju Yadav for slapping his party activist during a protest on Wednesday. This was stated by the JSP, in a release here on Saturday.

