Twelve trains cancelled from July 16 to 24

Train from Kakinada port to Visakhpatnam and its corresponding train in return has been cancelled from July 17 to 23.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Twelve trains have been cancelled and two trains have been partially cancelled between July 16 to 24 due to safety-related maintenance works over Vijayawada taken up from July 16 to 23. 

Train between Vijayawada and Bitragunta and vice-versa has been cancelled from July 16 to 23, train from Bitragunta to Chennai and vice-versa from July 17 to 23 and train between Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam and its corresponding return train from July 17 to 23. 

Train from Kakinada port to Visakhapatnam and its corresponding train in return has been cancelled from July 17 to 23. Train from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and vice-versa has been cancelled from July 17 to 23. Train between Vijayawada to Gudur and Gudur to Vijayawada has been cancelled from July 17 to 23 and July 18 to 24 respectively.

Guntur bound train from Narasapur has been partially cancelled between Vijayawada and Guntur and the train from Guntur to Narasapur has also been partially cancelled between Vijayawada and Guntur on July 17 to 23

