Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,000 more Rs 300 Sheegra Darshan tickets a day from August in Tirupati

The number of tickets given will be increased from the present 11,000 per day to 15,000 from August.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive It has been decided to increase the number of Rs 300 Sheegra Darshan tickets from the present 11,000 per day to 15,000 from August, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. Speaking to newsmen before the Dial Your EO programme on Sunday, he said caution deposit refund will be made within 3 to 7 days after vacating the room by pilgrims, who make UPI payment.

Anivara Asthanam, the traditional temple budget fete, will be held at Srivari temple on Monday. There was a decrease in the number of darshan tokens issued per day from 20,000 to 11,000 due to summer. The issuance of darshan tokens will be increased gradually, the EO explained. In June, Srivari Hundi netted an income of Rs 116 crore. A total of 23 lakh devotees had darshan. As many as 1.06 crore Laddu Prasadam was sold. Anna Prasadam was served to 24.38 lakh devotees and 10.80 lakh got their head tonsured, he informed.After the recent incident of a leopard attack on 3-year-old kid on Alipiri footpath route, the TTD had issued guidelines to pedestrian pilgrims and requested them to move in groups to ensure their safety, he said.

On other activities, the EO said financial aid will be provided for the renovation of ancient and construction of new temples from SRIVANI Trust as per the TTD guidelines. He urged pilgrims to put plastic waste in dust bins provided in RTC buses to check environmental pollution on the hill shrine.
Anna Prasadam is being distributed to pilgrims at Tiruchanoor temple even at night. An exclusive wing for Atindriya (supersensory courses) will be set up in Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, the TTD EO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheegra Darshan Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp