4,000 more Rs 300 Sheegra Darshan tickets a day from August in Tirupati

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive It has been decided to increase the number of Rs 300 Sheegra Darshan tickets from the present 11,000 per day to 15,000 from August, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. Speaking to newsmen before the Dial Your EO programme on Sunday, he said caution deposit refund will be made within 3 to 7 days after vacating the room by pilgrims, who make UPI payment.

Anivara Asthanam, the traditional temple budget fete, will be held at Srivari temple on Monday. There was a decrease in the number of darshan tokens issued per day from 20,000 to 11,000 due to summer. The issuance of darshan tokens will be increased gradually, the EO explained. In June, Srivari Hundi netted an income of Rs 116 crore. A total of 23 lakh devotees had darshan. As many as 1.06 crore Laddu Prasadam was sold. Anna Prasadam was served to 24.38 lakh devotees and 10.80 lakh got their head tonsured, he informed.After the recent incident of a leopard attack on 3-year-old kid on Alipiri footpath route, the TTD had issued guidelines to pedestrian pilgrims and requested them to move in groups to ensure their safety, he said.

On other activities, the EO said financial aid will be provided for the renovation of ancient and construction of new temples from SRIVANI Trust as per the TTD guidelines. He urged pilgrims to put plastic waste in dust bins provided in RTC buses to check environmental pollution on the hill shrine.

Anna Prasadam is being distributed to pilgrims at Tiruchanoor temple even at night. An exclusive wing for Atindriya (supersensory courses) will be set up in Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, the TTD EO added.

