Andhra Pradesh BJP chief to tour districts from July 23

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari will start her tour of districts from Proddatur in Kadapa on July 23 to interact with the party rank and file. She will tour Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, Godavari and Uttarandhra regions in four days.

She will hold a meeting with BJP leaders of Kadapa district at Proddatur and later visit Guntur, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam on July 25, 26 and 27 respectively, where she will interact with local leadership.

Purandeswari held a meeting of party office-bearers, for the fist time after taking charge, on Sunday. State BJP general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy later told reporters that it was decided to take the failures of the YSRC government to the people at the State level and at the same time take up programmes highlighting the issues at the segment level.

“The YSRC government has failed to implement 80% of its election promises. The government has deceived the people and is resorting to false publicity about implementing its manifesto. It has been decided to explain the issues with proof to the people,’’ Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

The YSRC is spreading a wrong message that the Jana Sena Party is not in alliance with the BJP, he said and asserted that the JSP is its ally.

