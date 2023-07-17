Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief to tour districts from July 23

She will tour Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, Godavari and Uttarandhra regions in four days.

Published: 17th July 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari will start her tour of districts from Proddatur in Kadapa on July 23 to interact with the party rank and file. She will tour Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, Godavari and Uttarandhra regions in four days.

She will hold a meeting with BJP leaders of Kadapa district at Proddatur and later visit Guntur, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam on July 25, 26 and 27 respectively, where she will interact with local leadership.

Purandeswari held a meeting of party office-bearers, for the fist time after taking charge, on Sunday. State BJP general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy later told reporters that it was decided to take the failures of the YSRC government to the people at the State level and at the same time take up programmes highlighting the issues at the segment level.

“The YSRC government has failed to implement 80% of its election promises. The government has deceived the people and is resorting to false publicity about implementing its manifesto. It has been decided to explain the issues with proof to the people,’’ Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

The YSRC is spreading a wrong message that the Jana Sena Party is not in alliance with the BJP, he said and asserted that the JSP is its ally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daggubati Purandeswari Andhra Pradesh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp