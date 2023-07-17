Andhra Pradesh govt cheated REC for getting Rs 900 cr loan, says PAC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav accused the State government of cheating Central organisations like REC for getting loans by hiding the fact that there is a court stay order on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. “Let the government clarify if the loan of Rs 900 crore was taken for the project construction or investigation works,” he demanded to know at a press conference on Sunday.

With the Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, the elders of Tadepalli Palace are now feeling sleepless, Keshav observed, in a sarcastic manner. The government had taken even the court for a ride by submitting an affidavit that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme works will not be taken up. “Even if Rs 100 crore is spent for electro mechanical works what happened to the remaining funds,” he asked.

The TDP leader alleged that the government was playing a double game by deceiving both the courts and the people. He is of the opinion that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme funds are being misused, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole issue to reveal the facts. “We are thus writing to the CBI seeking a probe into the misuse of funds,’’ he said.

