Cashless payment system launched at 15 interstate checkposts in AP to curb graft

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport Department has introduced the UPI system at 15 interstate checkposts in the State to curb corruption. Acting on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corruption-free administration mandate, the department has implemented the cashless system at all the checkposts, which helps prevent the staff from indulging in corruption.

“The cashless system has been introduced at the checkposts on the orders of the Chief Minister. We have completely stopped cash transactions at the checkposts. The policy will support the Chief Minister’s directives toward corruption-free administration without any intermediaries. We can also tackle the traffic problem with the new policy effectively,” said Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha.

Further, people can pay border tax, temporary permit tax, voluntary tax, compounding fee, etc by scanning the QR code.Moreover, a payment facility has been provided through https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org.
The State has interstate checkposts with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana.

A total of 15 interstate checkposts are being operated by the Transport Department at Ichchapuram, Jeelugumilli, Panchalingala, Penukonda, Sunnipenta, Tiruvuru, Garikapadu, Palamaner, Tada, BV Palem, Renigunta, Naraharipet, Dachepalli, Macharla and Bendapudi.

