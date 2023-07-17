Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan laid emphasis on BC welfare: YV Subba Reddy

Speaking at BC Garjana in Vizag, he said, “Jagan believes BCs are the backbone of society. AP implementing more schemes for the economic welfare of BCs, compared to the States headed by BC CM's.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, BC Welfare Minister Ch Venu Gopala Krishna and other leaders take part in BC Garjana in Vizag on Sunday I express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded top priority to the welfare of Backward Classes and the State government has been implementing several schemes for their uplift, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking at BC Garjana in Vizag on Sunday, Subba Reddy said, “Jagan believes BCs are the backbone of society. Andhra Pradesh is implementing more schemes for the economic welfare of BCs, compared to the States headed by BC Chief Ministers.”

Listing out the initiatives taken by Jagan for the political empowerment of BCs, he said R Krishnaiah was made Rajya Sabha member. Several nominated posts in the State were given to BCs for their political empowerment, Subba Reddy highlighted.

Minister for BC welfare Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did grave injustice to Backward Classes. It was because of Jagan, a permanent BC Commission was constituted, he said, underlining the need to take up BC census to ensure the social, economic and political empowerment of Backward Classes.

National BC Sangham president and YSRC MP R Krishnaiah said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a politician but a social reformer. “Jagan has been striving to ensure education for every child. After the introduction of Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and other welfare schemes, the student enrolment in schools and colleges in the State has increased. The school dropout rate has also decreased. Jagan will be remembered forever for his educational reforms. BCs are better placed in Andhra Pradesh compared to other States, he said.

Krishnaiah appealed to all BCs to extend their support to Jagan for their socio, economic and political empowerment.Earlier, Krishnaiah was brought to the venue in a huge rally. YSRC MLAs, MLCs and leaders of various BC organisations in the State attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YV Subba Reddy BC Garjana YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp