CM Jagan laid emphasis on BC welfare: YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded top priority to the welfare of Backward Classes and the State government has been implementing several schemes for their uplift, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking at BC Garjana in Vizag on Sunday, Subba Reddy said, “Jagan believes BCs are the backbone of society. Andhra Pradesh is implementing more schemes for the economic welfare of BCs, compared to the States headed by BC Chief Ministers.”

Listing out the initiatives taken by Jagan for the political empowerment of BCs, he said R Krishnaiah was made Rajya Sabha member. Several nominated posts in the State were given to BCs for their political empowerment, Subba Reddy highlighted.

Minister for BC welfare Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did grave injustice to Backward Classes. It was because of Jagan, a permanent BC Commission was constituted, he said, underlining the need to take up BC census to ensure the social, economic and political empowerment of Backward Classes.

National BC Sangham president and YSRC MP R Krishnaiah said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a politician but a social reformer. “Jagan has been striving to ensure education for every child. After the introduction of Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and other welfare schemes, the student enrolment in schools and colleges in the State has increased. The school dropout rate has also decreased. Jagan will be remembered forever for his educational reforms. BCs are better placed in Andhra Pradesh compared to other States, he said.

Krishnaiah appealed to all BCs to extend their support to Jagan for their socio, economic and political empowerment.Earlier, Krishnaiah was brought to the venue in a huge rally. YSRC MLAs, MLCs and leaders of various BC organisations in the State attended the meeting.

