Panchakarla to join JSP on July 20

Speaking to mediapersons Ramesh Babu said he and his followers would join the Jana Sena Party on July 20 and strive to strengthen the party as an ordinary worker.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who resigned from the YSRC, called on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. He introduced his followers to Pawan Kalyan. Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar was present on the occasion.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Ramesh Babu said he and his followers would join the Jana Sena Party on July 20 and strive to strengthen the party as an ordinary worker.Panchakarla said he decided to join the Jana Sena as he was attracted by the party ideology and Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to the welfare of people and development of the State.

“I will work to strengthen the party and render justice to whatever responsibility is given to me by the JSP chief,” he vowed.Panchakarla said he discharged his duties as the YSRC city president like a responsible employee during his 11-month tenure.“I have a lot of respect for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy,” Ramesh Babu averred.

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan

