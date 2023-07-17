Probe cops’ harassment of woman, Naidu writes to Andhra DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police urging him to order a probe into the alleged harassment of Arudra of Annavaram village in Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district by two police constables at the behest of Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja).

In the letter, the TDP chief explained how Arudra is fighting for the treatment of her wheelchair-bound daughter Sai Lakshmi Chandana, which required around Rs 2.5 crore, how her family was being pressurised by the two constables for selling property worth Rs 40 lakh for Rs 10 lakh, vain attempts made by Arudra to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and lack of response from the district administration to her complaints.

He expressed dismay at shifting of Arudra to the mental hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment after branding her as mentally unstable. “This is a clear cut coercion on the part of the State. In this backdrop, it is requested to render justice to the victim Arudra by conducting an inquiry and ensuring that the perpetrators are punished. Simultaneously, it is important to provide appropriate medical treatment to Sai Lakshmi Chandana,” he stated.

