Stop suspecting selfless service of volunteers, Alla Nani tells Pawan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the adverse remarks of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the volunteer system by depicting volunteers as traffickers, former minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) warned the JSP chief of severe consequences if he failed to mend his ways and stop criticising it.

Speaking to mediapersons in Eluru on Sunday, he said the purpose of volunteer system is noble and over the time it has proven to be an effective delivery mechanism for taking various welfare schemes to the doorstep of people.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had received several complaints about the ‘atrocities’ of Janmabhoomi Committees during his Praja Sankalya Yatra and after becoming Chief Minister, not only he disbanded them, but came up with a responsible and transparent volunteer system, which had provided a stop-gap employment opportunity for the jobless youth, he said.

“Now, Pawan Kalyan seems to be bent on destroying such an effective system by casting aspersions on it and making baseless allegations. His ultimate target is Jagan, but unable to face him head-on, the JSP chief has resorted to such cheap tricks,” he observed.

The former minister said what the JSP chief is doing is to read the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu forgetting that volunteers too are humans and have families. “Casting such aspersions, will affect them emotionally and also their future career,” he felt.

“The people are vexed with the insane speeches of Pawan Kalyan and the days are not far off, when people will teach him a lesson,” Alla Nani said.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the adverse remarks of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the volunteer system by depicting volunteers as traffickers, former minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) warned the JSP chief of severe consequences if he failed to mend his ways and stop criticising it. Speaking to mediapersons in Eluru on Sunday, he said the purpose of volunteer system is noble and over the time it has proven to be an effective delivery mechanism for taking various welfare schemes to the doorstep of people. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had received several complaints about the ‘atrocities’ of Janmabhoomi Committees during his Praja Sankalya Yatra and after becoming Chief Minister, not only he disbanded them, but came up with a responsible and transparent volunteer system, which had provided a stop-gap employment opportunity for the jobless youth, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Now, Pawan Kalyan seems to be bent on destroying such an effective system by casting aspersions on it and making baseless allegations. His ultimate target is Jagan, but unable to face him head-on, the JSP chief has resorted to such cheap tricks,” he observed. The former minister said what the JSP chief is doing is to read the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu forgetting that volunteers too are humans and have families. “Casting such aspersions, will affect them emotionally and also their future career,” he felt. “The people are vexed with the insane speeches of Pawan Kalyan and the days are not far off, when people will teach him a lesson,” Alla Nani said.