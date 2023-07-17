Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two farmers in Andhra Pradesh find diamonds in field, sell them for Rs 30 lakh

This has prompted several enthusiastic diamond hunters to test their luck.

Published: 17th July 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Diamond in field
By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a span of just 48 hours, two farmers in the district struck gold as they got their hands on two diamonds, worth Rs 30 lakh, in separate villages in Maddikera mandal. This has prompted several enthusiastic diamond hunters to test their luck.

A native of Peravali, one farmer found a diamond on Friday. He later sold it for a price of Rs 5 lakh.
Another ryot from Madanantapuram village  found the precious stone on Sunday, for which he received Rs 25 lakh. They both were working in their farms when the spotted the diamonds. The duo reportedly sold the diamonds to a merchant in Maddikera mandal headquarters. It has been learnt that they received Rs 10 lakh and some gold as initial payment.

Maddikera SI Rizwan said the hunt for stones begins in May every year and continues until the monsoon has ended. “However, this year, we have not received any information about farmers finding any gems,” he added.  On June 5, it was reported that a farmer found had found a diamond valued at over Rs 2 crore at Basinepalli village. Police, however, have refuted the reports. Several enthusiasts go on a diamond hunt in Jonnagiri, Tuggali and nearby areas. Maddikera and Tuggali alone account for diamonds, valued at Rs 5 crore, as per conservative estimates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp