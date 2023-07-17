Two farmers in Andhra Pradesh find diamonds in field, sell them for Rs 30 lakh

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a span of just 48 hours, two farmers in the district struck gold as they got their hands on two diamonds, worth Rs 30 lakh, in separate villages in Maddikera mandal. This has prompted several enthusiastic diamond hunters to test their luck.

A native of Peravali, one farmer found a diamond on Friday. He later sold it for a price of Rs 5 lakh.

Another ryot from Madanantapuram village found the precious stone on Sunday, for which he received Rs 25 lakh. They both were working in their farms when the spotted the diamonds. The duo reportedly sold the diamonds to a merchant in Maddikera mandal headquarters. It has been learnt that they received Rs 10 lakh and some gold as initial payment.

Maddikera SI Rizwan said the hunt for stones begins in May every year and continues until the monsoon has ended. “However, this year, we have not received any information about farmers finding any gems,” he added. On June 5, it was reported that a farmer found had found a diamond valued at over Rs 2 crore at Basinepalli village. Police, however, have refuted the reports. Several enthusiasts go on a diamond hunt in Jonnagiri, Tuggali and nearby areas. Maddikera and Tuggali alone account for diamonds, valued at Rs 5 crore, as per conservative estimates.

