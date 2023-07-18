Jagananna Suraksha programme: Over 1 crore households surveyed, 50.4 lakh requests approved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1.07 crore households have been surveyed as of July 15 under the State government’s month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme, which was launched on June 23 and kicked off on July 1.

As part of the programme, 15 types of certificates, including birth, death and marriage certificates, and documents for land delimitation, name addition or deletion in ration cards, are issued to eligible citizens at their doorsteps.

Volunteers reach out to the citizens in the assigned cluster and enquire about the issues they have been facing and about the certificates they need. So far, 50,42,154 service requests have been approved.

The outreach programme aims to bridge the gap and ensure all-inclusive delivery of welfare schemes and essential certificates to every eligible citizen of the State at their doorstep without leaving anyone behind. As of July 15, a total of 1,07,51,100 households have been surveyed, directly benefiting 47,30,423 individuals across the State.

Under the programme, the government has organised special camps in all 15,004 villages and ward secretariats across the State to efficiently address citizens’ issues and resolve them effectively. So far, 9,346 have been completed.

During the survey process, ward and village volunteers enquire whether individuals are in need of any of the 15 certificates mentioned in the official list. Subsequently, they raise a request for the documents and obtain authentication through biometrics for households requiring the certificates.

Volunteers take feedback from people on welfare schemes

Those who opt out provide their authentication on the website. Volunteers have faced challenges while implementing the programme. For instance, people in 22 of the 55 surveyed households refused to share their details with Songa Matha, a village volunteer at the Tadigadapa-1 secretariat.

Eight volunteers have been working at Ravivalasa village, which has a population of 1,659, including 472 households, in Vizianagaram district. They have been conducting door-to-door surveys to identify and enrol eligible families under various government schemes related to healthcare, sanitation, and welfare and conduct awareness campaigns.

On Monday, TNIE visited several households under Ravivalasa Village Secretariat, along with volunteer Kudumuru Velangini Rao (Cluster ID:10290424004) to observe how the campaign is being carried out. Rao used the Jagananna Suraksha App, which has 13 questions for raising complaints or giving feedback about the welfare schemes and development works implemented by the government.

He also completed the e-KYC with biometric (fingerprint) authentication. (With inputs from K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Sreenu Babu Pativada, S Trimurthulu, and K Madhu Sudhakar)

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1.07 crore households have been surveyed as of July 15 under the State government’s month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme, which was launched on June 23 and kicked off on July 1. As part of the programme, 15 types of certificates, including birth, death and marriage certificates, and documents for land delimitation, name addition or deletion in ration cards, are issued to eligible citizens at their doorsteps. Volunteers reach out to the citizens in the assigned cluster and enquire about the issues they have been facing and about the certificates they need. So far, 50,42,154 service requests have been approved. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The outreach programme aims to bridge the gap and ensure all-inclusive delivery of welfare schemes and essential certificates to every eligible citizen of the State at their doorstep without leaving anyone behind. As of July 15, a total of 1,07,51,100 households have been surveyed, directly benefiting 47,30,423 individuals across the State. Under the programme, the government has organised special camps in all 15,004 villages and ward secretariats across the State to efficiently address citizens’ issues and resolve them effectively. So far, 9,346 have been completed. During the survey process, ward and village volunteers enquire whether individuals are in need of any of the 15 certificates mentioned in the official list. Subsequently, they raise a request for the documents and obtain authentication through biometrics for households requiring the certificates. Volunteers take feedback from people on welfare schemes Those who opt out provide their authentication on the website. Volunteers have faced challenges while implementing the programme. For instance, people in 22 of the 55 surveyed households refused to share their details with Songa Matha, a village volunteer at the Tadigadapa-1 secretariat. Eight volunteers have been working at Ravivalasa village, which has a population of 1,659, including 472 households, in Vizianagaram district. They have been conducting door-to-door surveys to identify and enrol eligible families under various government schemes related to healthcare, sanitation, and welfare and conduct awareness campaigns. On Monday, TNIE visited several households under Ravivalasa Village Secretariat, along with volunteer Kudumuru Velangini Rao (Cluster ID:10290424004) to observe how the campaign is being carried out. Rao used the Jagananna Suraksha App, which has 13 questions for raising complaints or giving feedback about the welfare schemes and development works implemented by the government. He also completed the e-KYC with biometric (fingerprint) authentication. (With inputs from K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Sreenu Babu Pativada, S Trimurthulu, and K Madhu Sudhakar)