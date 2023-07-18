NCW takes note of complaint against AU prof

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy to initiate action against a professor of the Hindi department based on a complaint received by a research scholar, alleging sexual harassment at the workplace.

In an e-mail to the V-C, NCW counsellor Gunjan Singh said action should be taken as per the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. She also sought action taken report within 15 days from the receipt of the letter.

In the complaint lodged with the NCW chairperson, the research scholar said she had joined the part-time PhD programme in the Hindi department under the guidance of Prof. N Satyanarayana. She alleged that the professor would misbehave with her and other women scholars. She complained that he had even demanded money from her.

Professor demanded Rs 2 lakh to conduct viva, says scholar

She said the professor would often try to touch her by shaking hands. She added the scholars ignored Satyanarayana’s advances so they could complete their research.

After three years, he allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from her to get someone else to complete her thesis and endorse it. When she told him that she had almost completed her thesis, Satyanarayana demanded Rs 2 lakh to conduct viva. He threatened to ruin her career if she complained to anyone against him.

She accepted his demand and gave him Rs 75,000 on January 11. She lodged the complaint as he continued to threaten her to pay the remaining Rs 1.25 lakh. When her husband lodged a complaint against the professor, the latter lodged a counter-complaint, alleging SC/ST atrocities.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy to initiate action against a professor of the Hindi department based on a complaint received by a research scholar, alleging sexual harassment at the workplace. In an e-mail to the V-C, NCW counsellor Gunjan Singh said action should be taken as per the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. She also sought action taken report within 15 days from the receipt of the letter. In the complaint lodged with the NCW chairperson, the research scholar said she had joined the part-time PhD programme in the Hindi department under the guidance of Prof. N Satyanarayana. She alleged that the professor would misbehave with her and other women scholars. She complained that he had even demanded money from her. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Professor demanded Rs 2 lakh to conduct viva, says scholar She said the professor would often try to touch her by shaking hands. She added the scholars ignored Satyanarayana’s advances so they could complete their research. After three years, he allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from her to get someone else to complete her thesis and endorse it. When she told him that she had almost completed her thesis, Satyanarayana demanded Rs 2 lakh to conduct viva. He threatened to ruin her career if she complained to anyone against him. She accepted his demand and gave him Rs 75,000 on January 11. She lodged the complaint as he continued to threaten her to pay the remaining Rs 1.25 lakh. When her husband lodged a complaint against the professor, the latter lodged a counter-complaint, alleging SC/ST atrocities.