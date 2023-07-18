PK to attend NDA meet in Delhi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday arrived in Delhi to attend the NDA partners’ meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, the actor-politician said the leaders might hold discussions on the politics in Andhra Pradesh as well as on alliances in the State.

JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar will also attend the meet. “I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. In 2014, we had attended a similar meeting as allies of the BJP, but in 2019 we took a different approach,” he said.

Pawan exited the NDA alliance in 2019 and instead contested the polls with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Jana Sena is among the 38 parties invited by the BJP for the meeting and is the only one from the State. The BJP has not invited its former ally, the TDP.

