Rift for Ramachandrapuram seat intensifies in YSRC

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The internal rift between BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose took a new turn on Monday with the follower of the MP was allegedly attacked by the rival group during the Jagananna Suraksha programme.

The two leaders are at loggerheads over retaining the Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat in the 2024 elections. Followers of the MP held a meeting on Sunday opposing the candidature of Chelluboina and demanding that a person from the Pilli family should contest Ramachandrapuram's seat in the ensuing elections.

Ramachandrapuram municipal vice-chairman Kolamuru Sivaji, a follower of Bose, was among those who participated in Sunday’s meeting against the BC Welfare Minister.

Sivaji attended the Jagananna Suraksha programme at Machupalli village, along with other officials on Monday. Some YSRC activists allegedly attacked Sivaji and after which he attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison unable to bear the humiliation. Sivaji was allegedly attacked by Uday, who is said to be an aide of Chelluboina. The minister was present at that time.

He was immediately rushed to Ramachandrapuram area hospital. Later, TDP leaders and former Legislative Council chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam visited the hospital and condemned the attack.

The incident further intensified the war of words between the followers of the MP and the minister. Chelluboina reiterated that he was the choice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and would abide by whatever decision is taken by the YSRC leadership.

KAKINADA: The internal rift between BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose took a new turn on Monday with the follower of the MP was allegedly attacked by the rival group during the Jagananna Suraksha programme. The two leaders are at loggerheads over retaining the Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat in the 2024 elections. Followers of the MP held a meeting on Sunday opposing the candidature of Chelluboina and demanding that a person from the Pilli family should contest Ramachandrapuram's seat in the ensuing elections. Ramachandrapuram municipal vice-chairman Kolamuru Sivaji, a follower of Bose, was among those who participated in Sunday’s meeting against the BC Welfare Minister. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sivaji attended the Jagananna Suraksha programme at Machupalli village, along with other officials on Monday. Some YSRC activists allegedly attacked Sivaji and after which he attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison unable to bear the humiliation. Sivaji was allegedly attacked by Uday, who is said to be an aide of Chelluboina. The minister was present at that time. He was immediately rushed to Ramachandrapuram area hospital. Later, TDP leaders and former Legislative Council chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam visited the hospital and condemned the attack. The incident further intensified the war of words between the followers of the MP and the minister. Chelluboina reiterated that he was the choice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and would abide by whatever decision is taken by the YSRC leadership.