Andhra Pradesh FM holds talks with Korean entities for investment promotion

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has held successful discussions with various entities during his visit to South Korea. Sahmyook University has agreed to extend its support to AP in the field of vocational education. During his talks with Hyun Hee Kim, Vice-President of Sahmyook University, he discussed topics relevant to future collaborative programmes.

These included innovative projects such as setting up Korean language labs in AP, which will enable the youth in the State to seek opportunities to study and work abroad, especially in the Republic of Korea. Faculty exchange programme implementation was also discussed.

During a meeting with KOTRA (Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency), he urged it to support promoting industrial investment in AP. The investment-friendly economy of AP was explained to the team of KOTRA, which conveyed its readiness to extend necessary support and said they want to be part of the Investment AP Mission.

He also held discussions to maximise the exchange of economic and cultural opportunities. During the meeting with the representative of ICCK, the Government of AP representatives discussed the avenues of increasing the trade and promotions for enhancing the economic activities between the two counterparts.

Buggana earlier met Amit Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, and discussed economic development prospects between the Republic of Korea and AP. Ideas related to the investment prospects were exchanged.

He said the State government is ready to set up industrial clusters in AP in tie-up with industries in South Korea, who are willing to business expansion. Special emphasis was given to promoting the import and export of seafood as AP has the second longest coastline in India. The import duty structure has been discussed and requested the Ambassador for necessary support by creating a conducive environment for business.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has held successful discussions with various entities during his visit to South Korea. Sahmyook University has agreed to extend its support to AP in the field of vocational education. During his talks with Hyun Hee Kim, Vice-President of Sahmyook University, he discussed topics relevant to future collaborative programmes. These included innovative projects such as setting up Korean language labs in AP, which will enable the youth in the State to seek opportunities to study and work abroad, especially in the Republic of Korea. Faculty exchange programme implementation was also discussed. During a meeting with KOTRA (Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency), he urged it to support promoting industrial investment in AP. The investment-friendly economy of AP was explained to the team of KOTRA, which conveyed its readiness to extend necessary support and said they want to be part of the Investment AP Mission.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also held discussions to maximise the exchange of economic and cultural opportunities. During the meeting with the representative of ICCK, the Government of AP representatives discussed the avenues of increasing the trade and promotions for enhancing the economic activities between the two counterparts. Buggana earlier met Amit Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, and discussed economic development prospects between the Republic of Korea and AP. Ideas related to the investment prospects were exchanged. He said the State government is ready to set up industrial clusters in AP in tie-up with industries in South Korea, who are willing to business expansion. Special emphasis was given to promoting the import and export of seafood as AP has the second longest coastline in India. The import duty structure has been discussed and requested the Ambassador for necessary support by creating a conducive environment for business.