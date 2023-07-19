Don’t target us for your mileage: Volunteers to Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Why did he not think about the future of thousands of youth working as village/ward volunteers as a stop-gap arrangement till they settled in their career while making such irresponsible remarks against the volunteer system, asked several volunteers, reacting to the recent outburst of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against volunteers.

Most of them termed the remarks uncharitable and not in good taste. “Those comments have deeply hurt us,” said volunteers of East Godavari, who had taken a protest rally after the JSP chief’s comments in Eluru and later at Tadepalligudem and Tanuku. Pawan Kalyan had alleged that volunteers were responsible for the missing of thousands of women from towns and villages.

“In which way we are responsible? All we are doing is providing government services at the doorsteps of people, acting like a bridge between them and the government. Pawan Kalyan’s claims are quite shocking,” said Amjuri Aditya, a volunteer of Rajahmundry.

Dhanalakshmi, a volunteer working at Devi Chowk in Rajamahendravaram, said the Jana Sena chief’s comments had pained them. “Politicians should not target us. We are serving people by taking an honorarium of a mere Rs 5,000. Such comments will only invite the wrath of people,” she observed.

Agreeing with her, Pulla Sunitha of Kovvur and Chandra Sekhar, a ward volunteer at Forth Class employees colony in Kurnool city, condemned Pawan Kalyan’s comments.“He should tender an apology to volunteers for such crass remarks. He might not appreciate us, but should refrain from making such derogatory remarks against us,” the volunteer felt.

Volunteers also wondered are the officials who screened them and appointed them as volunteers are all ignorant and whether the entire process of selecting them is a waste of time. “After clearly checking our antecedents only, the officials appointed us as volunteers. We joined the volunteer system as it is a noble cause of serving people at their doorstep and an effective delivery mechanism, which saves time and money, especially for the poor, elderly and infirm,” said Sayeed Ismail, a ward volunteer of Kadapa.

P Rahel, another volunteer from the 39th division, said one should not hold the entire volunteer system responsible for the mistakes of a few.“Does Pawan Kalyan indicate that the entire two lakh volunteers, the officials who selected them and experts who advised the officials, are all at fault,” he asked.

“Volunteers are feeling proud to render honourable service to the people. They are connected to people and in turn, are being treated as their family members. It is very unfortunate that they are being branded as anti-social elements. It is part of a conspiracy to demoralise the volunteers,” said Ch Sivaji, a volunteer of the 50th ward in Visakhapatnam. The impact of Pawan Kalyan’s comments has affected the functioning of volunteers.

“We fear, such comments will keep youth away from working as volunteers, especially men. It will increase the work burden on others and also affect the delivery of pensions and other services to the beneficiaries. We have been striving to reduce the time of government services and the hassles of people in getting them. Unemployed waiting for jobs are able to earn some money while trying for jobs. Such aspersions will have a negative effect,” said Baipa Srianamma, a volunteer from Venkatayapalle in Prathipadu mandal.

Echoing her opinion, I Sunil of Badavapeta in Vijayawada said such crass comments from a politician will have an adverse impact on the future career prospects of people, who worked as volunteers. At the same time, he hoped that government too take note of the situation and increase the honorarium and consider making volunteers employees.

