Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hunt for ‘Rangu Rallu’ causes stir in Palnadu

According to the sources, these precious stones are usually found in the Dachepalli and Gurazala regions of the district.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Diamond in field

Image used for representational purpose.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: After the news of finding ‘Rangu Rallu’, precious stones, in a private venture land in Muppalla of Palnadu district is spread like wildfire, people in the nearby areas are thronging to the area and digging the land to try their luck which caused a stir in the town.

According to the sources, these stones are usually found in the Dachepalli and Gurazala regions of the district. It was also believed that a huge precious stone, which is used in the manufacturing of diamonds and in gold ornaments, is found on a hill in Sankarapuram village and local people have dug a 50-60 feet deep tunnel long back to retrieve it.

As such illegal diggings are a threat to the environment, the locals said that MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and district officials took measures to put an end to the illegal activity, which was rampant in the past.

Rumours are spreading that diamonds were found in Kolluru village in Bellamkonda several years ago, following which local people tried hard to find the precious stones, but instead, few people found Rangu Rallu.

Meanwhile, a few local dealers reached the spot claiming that they will test the stones and charging Rs 100 to Rs 500 from the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
precious stonesRangu Rallu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp