Hunt for ‘Rangu Rallu’ causes stir in Palnadu

GUNTUR: After the news of finding ‘Rangu Rallu’, precious stones, in a private venture land in Muppalla of Palnadu district is spread like wildfire, people in the nearby areas are thronging to the area and digging the land to try their luck which caused a stir in the town.

According to the sources, these stones are usually found in the Dachepalli and Gurazala regions of the district. It was also believed that a huge precious stone, which is used in the manufacturing of diamonds and in gold ornaments, is found on a hill in Sankarapuram village and local people have dug a 50-60 feet deep tunnel long back to retrieve it.

As such illegal diggings are a threat to the environment, the locals said that MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and district officials took measures to put an end to the illegal activity, which was rampant in the past.

Rumours are spreading that diamonds were found in Kolluru village in Bellamkonda several years ago, following which local people tried hard to find the precious stones, but instead, few people found Rangu Rallu.

Meanwhile, a few local dealers reached the spot claiming that they will test the stones and charging Rs 100 to Rs 500 from the people.

