No talk about AP politics at NDA meet: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said his party extends total support to Narendra Modi's leadership. On the possibility of a new party from Andhra Pradesh joining NDA, he said anything is possible in politics.

Speaking to media persons after coming out from the NDA alliance partners meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, he said there were no talks of any alliances or seat sharing or anything about Andhra Pradesh politics.

He said the prime focus of the meeting was discussing the NDA’s policies in the last nine years and what needs to be done for retaining power for the third consecutive time.

“Several people had expressed their in-depth opinions on various issues like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India among others. I quoted Nani Palkhivala, who said when the country is in crisis, being brave is the need of the hour. After a terrorist attack on Parliament, there was a need for strong leadership. After Modi became Prime Minister, the country has become strong,”

