Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police foil Nallamada farmers’ Maha Dharna for Guntur Channel extention

On Tuesday morning itself, several farmers and leaders on their way to collectorate were detained at the fifth mile of Pulladigunta and some were shifted to police stations.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur channel

Guntur channel. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Maha Dharna, a protest planned by the farmers of the Nallamada region seeking an extension of Guntur Channel by 30 kilometres was foiled by police, who prevented them from arriving at the district collectorate.  

Soon after Maha Dharna was announced, the police set up check posts to prevent the farmers from arriving at the Guntur district collectorate.

On Tuesday morning itself, several farmers and leaders on their way to the collectorate were detained at the fifth mile of Pulladigunta and some were shifted to police stations.

Taking serious exception to police attitude, farmers decried injustice being meted out to them. The farmers said that Rs 113 crore needed to be allocated for the project.

Meanwhile, Nallamada Rythu Sangham convener Dr Kolla Rajamohan and others were arrested in Guntur.

The Sangham leaders have been staging a relay hunger strike at the district collectorate for the past 20 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha DharnaGuntur channel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp