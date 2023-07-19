Police foil Nallamada farmers’ Maha Dharna for Guntur Channel extention

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Maha Dharna, a protest planned by the farmers of the Nallamada region seeking an extension of Guntur Channel by 30 kilometres was foiled by police, who prevented them from arriving at the district collectorate.

Soon after Maha Dharna was announced, the police set up check posts to prevent the farmers from arriving at the Guntur district collectorate.

On Tuesday morning itself, several farmers and leaders on their way to the collectorate were detained at the fifth mile of Pulladigunta and some were shifted to police stations.

Taking serious exception to police attitude, farmers decried injustice being meted out to them. The farmers said that Rs 113 crore needed to be allocated for the project.

Meanwhile, Nallamada Rythu Sangham convener Dr Kolla Rajamohan and others were arrested in Guntur.

The Sangham leaders have been staging a relay hunger strike at the district collectorate for the past 20 days.

