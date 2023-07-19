Release NS water to Prakasam, CM urged

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure the release of Nagarjuna Sagar Project water to meet the drinking needs of Prakasam district. Suresh met the CM at the latter’s camp office on Tuesday in this regard.

“Already, the water level in a few summer storage tanks and CPW schemes has dropped to dead storage. If it takes more time to release Nagarjuna Sagar water, more tanks will reach the dead storage level.

Hence, 5 TMC water should be released immediately from the Nagarjuna Sagar project to meet the drinking water needs of around 6.5 lakh people in Pullacheruvu, Gollapalli, Tripurantakam, Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Darsi, Donakonda, and other regions, he explained to the CM.

The CM reportedly assured him that he will direct officials to release the water immediately. Jagan promised to direct the authorities to take a decision on the issue at the Krishna River Management Board meeting on Wednesday.

