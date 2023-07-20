Buggana studies new textile tech in South Korea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation, led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, visited Korea Textile Development Institute in Seoul on Wednesday to understand the skill development and training in the textile sector.

Later, the delegation visited Yeungnam University in Daegu, where the minister and other members of the delegation, were given a tour of the synthetic textiles research centre and the chemical engineering lab.

They enquired about the new methods being adopted in Korea for the development of the textile sector.

The delegation highlighted the policies being adopted by the Andhra Pradesh government as thousands of weavers are dependent on the textile sector for their livelihood in the State.

It discussed adopting the policies being implemented in South Korea to benefit handloom weavers in AP and impart skills to youth to provide them with livelihood opportunities. Buggana interacted with Indian students pursuing education at Yeungnam University.

Later, he visited Korea Textile Machinery Convergence Research Institute and enquired about the latest technologies being adopted there.

